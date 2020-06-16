What Is The Worst Thing That Has Ever Happened To You During A Test Drive?

The test drive is one of the few, if not the only, enjoyable steps of buying a new car. After spending hours looking at pictures and watching YouTube videos about your next potential ride, you finally get to sit behind the wheel and hit the road for a few minutes. A brief stint to decide if the experience is worth a five-, six-, or maybe even seven-year loan, per se. Sometimes things go haywire, however, and as a result, the world is down a sports car after a test drive in Long Island, New York resulted in a brand new Toyota Supra being totaled.



