What Is The Worst Thing That Has Ever Happened To You During A Test Drive?

The test drive is one of the few, if not the only, enjoyable steps of buying a new car.

After spending hours looking at pictures and watching YouTube videos about your next potential ride, you finally get to sit behind the wheel and hit the road for a few minutes. A brief stint to decide if the experience is worth a five-, six-, or maybe even seven-year loan, per se. Sometimes things go haywire, however, and as a result, the world is down a sports car after a test drive in Long Island, New York resulted in a brand new Toyota Supra being totaled.

mre30

I there was any vehicle in contention for "most likely to be totalled during a test drive"...the Bupra would be it.

I here that Supras are offered at 20% off sticker. Anybody hear that also? If true then the insurance payout on a total must be close to that. Not a bad outcome for a car that no one cares about.

MDarringer

Supras at 20% off is easy to achieve.

MDarringer

When I did my stint to learn that side of the business...

I got my daddy parts felt up when a guy shifted from 3rd the 4th and it clearly was not an accident. I removed his hand and told him the test drive was over.

A woman in a mini skirt clearly not properly taking care of Auntie Flo's monthly visit left a stain on a cloth seat.

A customer pulled out his phone and started texting. I told him to stop. he said I was not the boss of him. #GameOn I grabbed the phone and said pull over. I kicked him out of the car, tossed him his phone, and made him walk back to the dealer.

If customers reek of cigarettes, they WILL NOT be allowed a test drive.

ricks0me

What Is The Worst Thing That Has Ever Happened To You During A Test Drive?

The salesman lied

jeffgall

Salesman told me all BMWs have twin turbos. I corrected him that they are twin scroll single turbos. He continued to correct me. Game over, I walked,

MDarringer

I fire salesmen who are story tellers or liars. No one believes that everyone in your family drives the very model the customer is interested in.

Also, it's a no-no to bad mouth the competition. "An advantage the Highlander has is..., but what it doesn't do as well as the Explorer is..." "You're correct that Toyota has great quality, but the customer satisfaction with Kia is admirable and it has that great warranty to back it up."

We start things out by asking what they are hoping to find in the vehicle they will ultimately choose.

I don't want salesmen standing around like vultures. They don't chew gum. They are NOT to be on their phones except to do business. You don't smoke on the lot and you sure as hell do not come back smelling of smoke. You do NOT wear cologne at all. You most decidedly never adjust your dangly bits anywhere other than the men's room.

I asked one salesman if he was hung over--because he looked out of it--he said yes, so I sent him home and docked his hours.

Because we are so strict on sales staff behavior, we have good dealer reputations via responses from customers.

We've also hired more women. We try to mirror the cultural demographic of the area as well, but only if we can find qualified sales people to make that happen.

supermoto

My boss took a new Ducati on a test ride and dropped the bike at an intersection, causing a few grand in damages. The sales guy was riding next to him and his jaw just dropped.

SuperCarEnthusiast

Test drive is set on a pre-defned course! You are not able to test the vehicle on bumps or do cornering.

