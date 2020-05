Elon Musk has had quite the car collection over the years.



Some got totaled, others inspired certain design elements in the cars Tesla makes today. Either way, each says a little bit about what Musk looks for in a car.



These days, Musk is usually seen cruising around in a Tesla Model S — unless, of course, he takes the concept Tesla Cybertruck out for a spin.



His first car was a 1978 BMW 320i.



