What? Mercedes Says It Will Limit Production Of All Electric EQC To Keep Warranty Costs Down

According to The Mercedes-Benz EQC all-electric crossover has just had its official online debut and yet the automaker is already expressing some concerns regarding its eventual warranty costs.According to Automotive News Europe , the German automaker plans to gradually increase EQC production beginning next year in order to keep projected warranty costs in check. “We want to be sure we deliver Mercedes quality from day one in all aspects, and we have to watch the warranty side for customers as well,” Schaefer told reporters on the sidelines of the vehicle’s official debut in Sweden on Wednesday. “We don’t want customers ending up at the mechanic later.”



