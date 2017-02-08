What Modern Cars Will Become Collectors Gold In 20 Years?

Agent009 submitted on 8/2/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:59:42 AM

1 user comments | Views : 610 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

It's fun to sit down with friends and try to predict which cars will eventually go for huge sums at auction when we are old.

There are plenty of American cars that have skyrocketed in value like the Cuda, Cobra and the GT40. Even several versions of the Mustang, Camaro and Corvette have gone for over $1 million. Here are five bold predictions for American cars that we think will be worth big money in the future. We only picked modern cars that were built after the year 2000. Tell us what you think will go up in value in the comments.

Read Article


What Modern Cars Will Become Collectors Gold In 20 Years?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

Camaro SS and ZL1
the Shelby Mustangs
Hellcats
Corvette Stingray Z06

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 8/2/2017 8:18:01 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]