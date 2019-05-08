What PISSES You Off MORE? When Your Vehicle Has A Mechanical Or Tech Failure?

So, here I am.

I am driving at speed on the New Jersey Turnpike and, coincidentally, speaking to Agent 001. The phone call suddenly drops.

"F#$@!&% AT&T," I mutter to myself. Agent 00R's wrong again.

It turns out as I peek at the infotainment display, it's not my mobile carrier that's the problem tonight. The 2019 Honda Passport I am driving just had its first technical glitch. The infotainment screen is locked up and is displaying that I am still in Midtown Manhattan.

And, there's nothing I can do to remedy the situation. Traveling at speed, I can't reset the screen. I push and hold the power on/off knob but no luck. Perplexed, I just motor on. I am not going to pull over on the Turnpike and power cycle the car to do a hard reboot of the infotainment system, that's for sure. The only way I can make calls is by using the handset, which is obviously dangerous and against the law.

So, I settle in and arrive at my destination. I notice when I get back in the car the infotainment system does a hard reboot and it takes about 3-5 minutes for it to come back to life.

I have to be honest. When I realized what was happening as I was traveling down the highway — at speed — while trying to get back in touch with 001, I was furious. What an inept system!

This leads me to tonight's big question: What pisses you off MORE? When your vehicle has a mechanical or technological failure?



