What PISSES You Off MORE? When Your Vehicle Has A Mechanical Or Tech Failure?

So, here I am. I am driving at speed on the New Jersey Turnpike and, coincidentally, speaking to Agent 001. The phone call suddenly drops.



"F#$@!&% AT&T," I mutter to myself. Agent 00R's wrong again.



It turns out as I peek at the infotainment display, it's not my mobile carrier that's the problem tonight. The 2019 Honda Passport I am driving just had its first technical glitch. The infotainment screen is locked up and is displaying that I am still in Midtown Manhattan.



And, there's nothing I can do to remedy the situation. Traveling at speed, I can't reset the screen. I push and hold the power on/off knob but no luck. Perplexed, I just motor on. I am not going to pull over on the Turnpike and power cycle the car to do a hard reboot of the infotainment system, that's for sure. The only way I can make calls is by using the handset, which is obviously dangerous and against the law.



So, I settle in and arrive at my destination. I notice when I get back in the car the infotainment system does a hard reboot and it takes about 3-5 minutes for it to come back to life.



I have to be honest. When I realized what was happening as I was traveling down the highway — at speed — while trying to get back in touch with 001, I was furious. What an inept system!



This leads me to tonight's big question: What pisses you off MORE? When your vehicle has a mechanical or technological failure?





