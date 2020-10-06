What Sh_TTY, Garbage, Vintage Truck, Car Or SUV Do You Like In SPITE Of All Its Faults? And DARE We Ask The Question, WHY?

Agent001 submitted on 6/10/2020

Ok, right now it's super hot to be that person tooling around in say a 1972 Chevy Silverado, 1979 Wagoneer or a Pontiac Trans Am.



But can we all be honest here? We're friends, right?

ALL of these, although they bring back both good and bad memories to many are real pieces of SH_T.

And I know the craft IPA drinker who may read this is thinking why is this dude such a hater?

Well, I'm not. I've just driven and been driven in all of them. FJ's, Bronco's, Scouts, Firebird's, GOLDEN EAGLE'S, you NAME it!

NONE of them are good products compared to what we have today.

Spend a day in an FJ and three hours later they'll be dropping you off at the emergency room for dialysis on your kidneys. YES, the suspension and drive is bloody MISERABLE!

Wagoneer...Can you say 9MPG?

Silverado...boy that AM radio sound is AMAZEBALLS! NOT! Hey dude, turn the lights on I can't see a thing...THEY ARE ON!!! LOLOL.

No one buys one because they're good, it's an image thing or you've been so emasculated by your partner this is the only hope of retaining an ounce of manhood.

But that said, it doesn't make me not like or contemplate getting one or three as a toy.

So fess up...which one of these garbage plates (car/truck/suv) speaks to you or makes you smile from ear to ear when see someone drive by or parked somewhere you go?

Spies, discuss...





Agent001

Agent001


ricks0me

MB Gullwing

ricks0me

Posted on 6/10/2020 9:08:06 PM   

Car4life1

LOL Those go for upwards of a million bucks now, nothing shtty about it, but I’ll take a 70’s 2 door G Wagon

Car4life1

Posted on 6/10/2020 11:00:34 PM   

MDarringer

My shtty vintage car is a Mustang Grande that I bought when I was 14. It was supposedly a 1971, but when I got my dad to register it, the vin came back as a 72. It was a worn-out, harvest-gold wreck, into which I put an avocado green interior out of a wrecked Mustang because the interior was shot. I kept cans of oil in the trunk because every fill up brought at least one can of oil into play. It swayed like a boat. The 351 made noise, generated diesel-like smoke, but not very rapid propulsion. On a good day it would get 12mpg. The brakes would lock up in a heartbeat. Surprisingly, the air conditioning was operational. And yes, I drove it illegally for two years. In high school, I'd leave town when school was out on Friday and head either to Rancho Palos Verdes or to Palm Springs because I knew people in both places and as long as I was back in time for school to begin, my family was none the wiser because they paid attention to nothing going on under their noses. I drove it all through high school and junked it when I graduated, inheriting my dad's equally worn-out Jeep Cherokee for a few years. A while ago I was curious to see if the Mustang was still at the junk yard and it was, so I bought it. The restoration includes the color mismatch, the horrid brakes, and the 351 which surprisingly could be overhauled. For shits and giggles when we got it, we tried to see if we could get it to start and the damned thing did. The Grande was a Mustang in name only. The Thunderbird had grown into a porcine mess and the Chevy Monte Carlo was a lot smaller and people liked it, so Ford threw something at the problem.

MDarringer

Posted on 6/10/2020 9:49:57 PM   

PUGPROUD

While we seem to be often at odds Matt, isn't it telling when someone zings you when you are telling a totally personal story without controversy, reason to cause a difference of opinion or angst. The way I see it there are haters out there who hate purely on a personal level not on the basis of what is written.

PUGPROUD

Posted on 6/11/2020 10:34:10 AM   

