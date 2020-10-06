What Sh_TTY, Garbage, Vintage Truck, Car Or SUV Do You Like In SPITE Of All Its Faults? And DARE We Ask The Question, WHY?

Ok, right now it's super hot to be that person tooling around in say a 1972 Chevy Silverado, 1979 Wagoneer or a Pontiac Trans Am.



But can we all be honest here? We're friends, right?



ALL of these, although they bring back both good and bad memories to many are real pieces of SH_T.



And I know the craft IPA drinker who may read this is thinking why is this dude such a hater?



Well, I'm not. I've just driven and been driven in all of them. FJ's, Bronco's, Scouts, Firebird's, GOLDEN EAGLE'S, you NAME it!



NONE of them are good products compared to what we have today.



Spend a day in an FJ and three hours later they'll be dropping you off at the emergency room for dialysis on your kidneys. YES, the suspension and drive is bloody MISERABLE!



Wagoneer...Can you say 9MPG?



Silverado...boy that AM radio sound is AMAZEBALLS! NOT! Hey dude, turn the lights on I can't see a thing...THEY ARE ON!!! LOLOL.



No one buys one because they're good, it's an image thing or you've been so emasculated by your partner this is the only hope of retaining an ounce of manhood.



But that said, it doesn't make me not like or contemplate getting one or three as a toy.



So fess up...which one of these garbage plates (car/truck/suv) speaks to you or makes you smile from ear to ear when see someone drive by or parked somewhere you go?



Spies, discuss...









