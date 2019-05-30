What Would Happen If Apple Controlled Tesla?

An outside observer might believe the ongoing smear that has plagued Tesla for the past two years: the company is spending money at an unsustainable rate, and as a consequence, will soon be unable to fund operations. That’s nonsense, but it is true that the company’s spending on physical plant, R&D, infrastructure development, and new models is putting some strain on Tesla’s ability to raise funding in the capital markets.



At the same time, rumors (and nothing more) about Tesla as an acquisition target surface on a regular basis. None is more intriguing than the rumor that Apple may have an interest in acquiring Tesla.



