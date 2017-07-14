What Would Keep The New E-Pace From Becoming The Best Selling Jaguar Ever?

Arguably the prettiest crossover utility vehicle in the compact segment, the E-Pace is a supermodel next to the boring Audi Q3, uninspiring BMW X1, and me-too Mercedes-Benz GLA.

An all-new design from the ground up, Jaguar’s take on the Range Rover Evoque will soon become the brand’s best-selling vehicle.

There are plenty of reasons why the E-Pace will outsell every other Jaguar available today, starting with pricing. You’re looking at a suggested retail price of $38,600 in the United States, whereas the United Kingdom will get the baby crossover from £28,500 by the end of the year. The first front-wheel-drive Jaguar model since the X-Type also looks the business.



User Comments

MDarringer

Being the best-selling Jaguar ever is an easy accomplishment.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/14/2017 8:45:33 AM   

