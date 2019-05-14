What's Going On At Volvo? Not Selling Enough XC90s, XC60s Or XC40s? Job Cuts On The Way...

Swedish carmaker Volvo, which is owned by China’s Geely, is cutting several hundred jobs, Swedish radio reported on Friday citing sources.



The carmaker, whose number of employees has more than doubled over the past decade to about 43,000, confirmed it was reviewing staff and other costs to ensure its business had the “right skills”.

“As a growing company Volvo Cars is constantly reviewing its cost base. This becomes even more important in light of the headwinds the industry is facing and Volvo Cars is now increasing its focus on costs related to staffing and bought services,” the company said in an emailed statement...

 



User Comments

dlin

Not surprised

Volvo has always been also-ran

Posted on 5/14/2019

Posted on 5/14/2019 1:17:42 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

skytop

The Chinese have probably fired all the quality control engineers at Volvo.

Posted on 5/14/2019

Posted on 5/14/2019 1:53:27 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

