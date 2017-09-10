As more safety features are added and technology becomes the norm, it seems as though today's automobiles are only going in one direction. They're getting fatter.



There's a silver lining to this, however. That's because today's automobiles are also getting significantly more powerful.



So, how bad can it be?



Given consumer interests, which skew towards more aggressive looking designs and a more sporting driving experience, I think it's safe to say we're living in the golden age. Sure, electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids are widely available now but you must consider the insanity of an "entry-level" Ferrari with over 650 horsepower and the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon that boasts over 800 ponies.



While I know customers are more environmentally conscious that before, that doesn't mean their tastes are really changing. Although there's plenty of Teslas being sold, there's far more people interested in large sport-utility vehicles and pick-up trucks.



This means I've got to ask: What's MORE important to you when purchasing an all-new vehicle? POWER or MPGs?





