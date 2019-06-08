What's The #1 All-new 2019 MY Vehicle You're Recommending To FRIENDS And FAMILY?

If you're a frequent visitor here at AutoSpies, we're pretty confident of a couple things.



First, you're probably an automotive enthusiast. Likely, people around you are well aware of that fact.

That's because, two, you're highly opinionated and a tastemaker. When people are seeking new rides, you're their go-to person for advice.

Given those two qualities, this got my wheels turning a bit here. As I am constantly being texted, emailed and called for friends and family seeking the best vehicle that meets their needs, I was curious: WHICH 2019 vehicles are getting gold stars from YOU?

I have several all-new vehicles on my list getting repeated over, and over, again. But, what all-new, 2019 vehicles have caught your eye, Spies?



What's The #1 All-new 2019 MY Vehicle You're Recommending To FRIENDS And FAMILY?

dlin

5 series

