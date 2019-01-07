What's The NUMBER ONE Thing You Look For In An Automobile Today? What MAKES Or BREAKS Your Buying Decision?

I was going through my list of favorite vehicles recently and I started to really dissect my choices.

I noticed an ongoing thread with them; however, upon a more thoughtful evaluation I realized that there was actually one key ingredient in my choices.

Of course, that brings me to you.

I am curious if I am alone here. Is there one critical component in vehicles that YOU look for?

Could it be the seats? The motor? A vehicle's sound? Build quality? Fuel efficiency?

So, I've got to ask, Spies? What's the ONE thing that you look for in an automobile today? What makes or breaks your purchasing decision?



