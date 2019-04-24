What's The Point? Next Gen GT-R Might Be Able To Drive Track Day For You

We have lost count on how many times we have reported on what form the successor of the Nissan GT-R might take.

Now, nearly 12 years after production of the R35 kicked off, we have a few more bread crumbs to feast on.

 

So, could it be that the next-gen Japanese supercar is close to making its long-awaited debut?

From what we know, the answer is a disappointing “no” – and that was recently confirmed by TopGear, who cite the absence of any concepts whatsoever that would preview the next GT-R as proof that its replacement is still some way into the future.



