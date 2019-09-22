What's The REAL Story Behind EV Hypercar Manufacturer, Rimac? The Curtain Is Pulled Back, Finally...

If it wasn't for an auto accident that featured Amazon's The Grand Tour presenter, Richard Hammond, there's a good chance you may not know of an electric vehicle hypercar manufacturer, Rimac. Its futuristic-looking, incredibly fast EV wound up on its roof and burst into flames.



Considering only a handful had been made, it was a devastating blow to the company. But, Hammond lives on. As does Rimac.



In this Autocar feature, the publication explores the humble beginnings of Rimac as well as what the future may very well hold. It turns out this company isn't just producing hypercars. It's also becomming more deeply entrenched in the automotive industry by selling its various technologies to traditional automakers.



This is not a huge surprise given that the traditional manufacturers are operating with technology most consider about 10, or so, years old.



To me, it's amazing that the founder of Rimac, Mate Rimac, has been able to accomplish from the early days of an electric glove and an electrified E30 BMW 323i.



Thank BMW. Or Tesla (the man, not the car company). Or even YouTube. Between them, they helped to kick-start a car maker like no other: Rimac.



For one thing, it’s based in Croatia, a country better known for spotty dogs, medieval HBO blockbusters and some of the world’s best beaches. For another, it doesn’t produce many cars and its CEO was born after the launch of the Ferrari F40 and was once best known for flogging a green E30-generation BMW 3 Series around race tracks.



But Rimac is helping to shape the future of fast cars, specifically those powered by electricity...



