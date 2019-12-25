What’s YOUR Christmas Wish? If Your Favorite Car Company Listened To You, WHAT Would You Ask For?

From the Agents to YOU, we hope you and your family enjoy a Merry Christmas!



While we hope you're opening plenty of auto-related gifts from Santa under your tree this year, we couldn't help but think about all sorts of vehicles today. What can we say? We have a one-track mind here.



That said, we wanted to present a situation.



What IF your favorite auto manufacturer was soliciting feedback from in-market consumers? And, they wanted YOUR opinion about how to change the brand, product or a specific model. What would YOU ask for?



Think of this as your one Christmas wish. Hell, maybe even an automaker will be dialed in and listening — it wouldn't be the first time. ;)





