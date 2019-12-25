What’s YOUR Christmas Wish? If Your Favorite Car Company Listened To You, WHAT Would You Ask For?

From the Agents to YOU, we hope you and your family enjoy a Merry Christmas!

While we hope you're opening plenty of auto-related gifts from Santa under your tree this year, we couldn't help but think about all sorts of vehicles today.

What can we say? We have a one-track mind here.

That said, we wanted to present a situation.

What IF your favorite auto manufacturer was soliciting feedback from in-market consumers? And, they wanted YOUR opinion about how to change the brand, product or a specific model. What would YOU ask for?

Think of this as your one Christmas wish. Hell, maybe even an automaker will be dialed in and listening — it wouldn't be the first time. ;)



What’s YOUR Christmas Wish? If Your Favorite Car Company Listened To You, WHAT Would You Ask For?

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R


User Comments

Agent00R

I'll lead off.

I am wishing for a V12 under the hood of the all-new Aston Martin Vantage. Bonus for a manual gearbox.

Agent00R

Posted on 12/25/2019 10:06:53 AM   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

A Gen 6 4Runner than was made of aluminum and or had a galvanized frame so it did not rust as much or as quickly.

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Posted on 12/25/2019 10:31:08 AM   

vdiv

A charging station and an EV in every garage :)

vdiv

Posted on 12/25/2019 10:46:53 AM   

MDarringer

That would collapse the power grid.

MDarringer

Posted on 12/25/2019 11:06:42 AM   

MDarringer

A new Cadillac Seville that modernizes the upright look of the 1976 model. No "Art and Science" but more along the lines of how the Lagonda Taraf updated the look for the razor-sharp Lagonda. With sedans losing ground and with all sedans looking like suppositories for the sake of aerodynamics, something that eschews aerodynamics for the sake of bold style could work.

I'd also love to see a Lincoln Town Car but this would be a version of the Mach E that feels very "Rolls Royce" as it coddles the driver and passengers in total cushy luxury.

MDarringer

Posted on 12/25/2019 10:48:36 AM   

