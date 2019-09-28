What's Your FAVORITE Memory Car? If YOU Could Turn Time Back, What Would It Be And WHY?

Today, Agent 001 and I were catching up. I couldn't help but show him the low mileage 1997 Acura Integra Type R that sold for a staggering $82,000.



It's completely mental.



He had a great response. Essentially, he wagered, it was someone's dream ride before they hit it big. It could have been a tech employee who's company IPO'd or was acquired, or an investor that crushed it in the stock market. Ultimately, who knows?



This is when Agent 001 introduced me to the term he coined called a "memory car."



For some people it's the car they had a poster on their wall (e.g., the Lamborghini Countach or Ferrari Testarossa). For others it could be the vehicle they had where they made a great memory. Perhaps a first kiss or what they drove away after taking their significant other down the aisle and saying "I do."



Having said that, we wanted to ask you, Spies: What's YOUR favorite "memory car?" IF you could turn time back, what auto would it be and WHY?





