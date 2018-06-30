What's Your Go-to, New Vehicle Recommendation For Grads/Budget-oriented Buyers Spending $20k STREET PRICE?

I am sure you're all keenly aware of raising prices impacting just about everything these days.

Hell, you can't even get a candy bar for a dollar these days.

This has surely been realized in the automotive industry. But, as vehicles implement more standard safety features (e.g., air bags) and leverage more in-car technology, the vehicles price points are only going in one direction — up.

So, if you're looking to get a teen/new graduate or budget-minded folks into an all-new whip, it's not the easiest decision to make. That's because the market for sub $20,000 vehicles isn't exactly huge.

Having said that, we were curious: What's your go-to, an all-new vehicle recommendation for a teen/new grad or budget-conscious buyer when they're looking to spend no more than $20,000? There is a catch. We're talking about a $20,000 STREET PRICE. No, this does not include the tax.

Let's hear it, Spies!



CANADIANCOMMENTS

Toyota Corolla.

