What's the HOTTEST All-new Luxury Convertible YOU Can Lease For $1600/Month?

That saying, "When it rains, it pours," sure does fit for some folks.



As the resident "car guy," I seem to always be flush with inbound inquiries. Usually they're like "What would you lease with a budget of $300/month," or "Which three-row sport-utility vehicle would you acquire for $50,000?"



This time, it's a bit different. That's because a family friend has asked for something a bit extra special.



This lady is coming off of a successful couple of years and wants to stand out from the pack. They want something that's loud, interesting and makes an entrance when they pull up to their respective destination. Their first pick was a Maserati, which we all know is the WRONG choice.



To put things in perspective, this person isn't interested in the BMW M4 because it doesn't send the right message. Currently, the all-new BMW M850i Convertible seems to be more their speed. The budget? $1,600/month for a three-year lease.



All that said, I've got to ask: WHICH all-new convertible would YOU recommend with that fat budget?





