When A Recall Isn't A Recall? 1.4 Million Ford Explorers Qualify For Complimentary Service For Potential CO Risk

FORD ANNOUNCES COMPLIMENTARY SERVICE FOR 2011-17 RETAIL EXPLORERS

DEARBORN, Mich., Oct. 13, 2017 – Ford is aware that some 2011-17 Explorer owners have concerns about exhaust or carbon monoxide. These vehicles are safe. Our investigation has not found carbon monoxide levels that exceed what people are exposed to every day.



However, for our customers’ peace of mind, Ford is offering a complimentary service that reduces the potential for exhaust to enter the vehicle. Customers can take their vehicles, regardless of mileage or warranty status, to a Ford dealer to have this service performed, starting Nov. 1, 2017 through Dec. 31, 2018.



To be clear, other carbon monoxide concerns in Police Interceptor Utilities are related to unsealed holes from the installation of police equipment by third parties after the vehicle was purchased.



This action involves approximately 1.3 million vehicles in the United States, 84,000 in Canada and 24,000 in Mexico. The Ford reference number for this service is 17N03.



To reduce the potential for exhaust to enter the vehicle, dealers will reprogram the air conditioner, replace the liftgate drain valves and inspect sealing of the rear of the vehicle at no cost to the customer.



Customers with questions also can call a dedicated hotline at 888.260.5575.