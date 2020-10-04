When THIS Ends, Which Brands And Vehicle Categories Will Take The BIGGEST Hit?

Have you heard of ANYONE buying a new vehicle during this last six weeks of craziness? Neither have I.



Sales have come to a COMPLETE standstill.



They've implemented cheap financing deals but prices are really no different than before the crisis.



It's almost like they don't want to do fire sales because if they do, when this ends, they'll never be able to raise prices back.



But let's face it, when we come out of this there will be some winners and losers. So which brands/companies and categories will take the BIGGEST hit?



Spies, discuss...





