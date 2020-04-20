When This ALL Ends, Will You Buy A Vehicle Offering A Great Deal And If So, Which Brand/Model Will It Be?

It's no secret like many businesses car dealers are really taking this on the chin.

I mean when you have the size of operations and the physical size of a dealership, going months WITHOUT brisk sales is a call of doom.

It's such a weird time because as we've reported before as we track pricing, the deals advertised are NO different than before the pandemic other than zero percent and longer terms.

And by now the deals should be like no others in the history of car sales.

So when they finally start offering REAL bargains will you bite and buy something. And if so, what brand and model will you succumb to?





User Comments

malba2367

Yes, but only if the deal is great and they can take my trade at a reasonable price. I don't need a new car, and I don't want to deal with the hassle of selling a used car.

