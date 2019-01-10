When YOU Talk To Friends And Family, What's The ONE Thing They Say They LOVE About Their Vehicles?

You know, when we talk about all of the vehicles on the market today, it's clear that there's a lot of ground to cover. Today's autos are more complicated than ever and they are equipped with more features than before.



There's a reason why certain publications take certain beats (e.g., performance, technology, etc.).



While we certainly have no problem elevating the things people DISLIKE about their vehicles — it's really easy for people to complain about their decisions — it's much harder to extract what people love about their products. It's not so easy to RAISE and PRAISE, folks.



Having said that, I was a bit curious: Amongst your family and friends, what is the ONE consistent thing people are saying they LOVE about their vehicles?





