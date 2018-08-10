When You Get Down To The Nuts And Bolts, The New Supra You Want Is Basically A BMW In Toyota Clothes

Details on the new Toyota Supra have been trickling out seemingly forever, to the point where a leaked parts catalog pretty much shows off the whole car.

But that parts catalog tells us a lot about the car’s internals, including a ton of new details about its BMW engine.

As everyone knows by now, the Supra shares a platform and motor with the new BMW Z4, and while engineers from Toyota and BMW have said they didn’t talk to each other much in later stages of development, the catalog reveals the Supra is still very much a BMW parts bin car.

User Comments

PUGPROUD

And that's a bad thing, why?

PUGPROUD

Posted on 10/8/2018 12:01:35 PM   

scenicbyway12

I very curious to see how the reviews come in, Toyota says the split development from BMW four years ago.

scenicbyway12

Posted on 10/8/2018 12:15:44 PM   

TomM

And they are going to want BMW high tier money for a Mass Market Entry Level brand -

Yes - they will have initial sales - but that will die off quickly - especially since the one trait that TOYOTA brings to the table ie - their reliability - does not extend to the BMW underneath the skin.

TomM

Posted on 10/8/2018 12:16:26 PM   

