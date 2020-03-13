Where Are The Designers? Almost Every Driverless Car Concept Looks Like A Toaster

Read Article
Do automakers investing billions in the self-driving cars of tomorrow risk repeating the same mistake they made with electric cars a decade ago?
Cutting-edge robotic people-movers from the likes of General Motors, Toyota Motor Corp.
and Jaguar Land Rover all share similarly rectangular dimensions with more of an eye toward engineering practicality than sex appeal. Even Waymo, the self-driving arm of Google parent Alphabet Inc., has chosen the lowly minivan as its primary ride for self-driving vehicles.