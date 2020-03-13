Where Are The Designers? Almost Every Driverless Car Concept Looks Like A Toaster

Agent009 submitted on 3/13/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:35:51 AM

0 user comments | Views : 452 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Do automakers investing billions in the self-driving cars of tomorrow risk repeating the same mistake they made with electric cars a decade ago?

Cutting-edge robotic people-movers from the likes of General Motors, Toyota Motor Corp.

and Jaguar Land Rover all share similarly rectangular dimensions with more of an eye toward engineering practicality than sex appeal. Even Waymo, the self-driving arm of Google parent Alphabet Inc., has chosen the lowly minivan as its primary ride for self-driving vehicles.



Read Article


Where Are The Designers? Almost Every Driverless Car Concept Looks Like A Toaster

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]