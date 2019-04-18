Where Are the Germans? Tesla Dominates European Union EV Segment With A 45% Share

Sales of new passenger electric cars in Western Europe reached new record levels in March and in the first quarter, mostly thanks to a full month of volume deliveries of the Tesla Model 3.

According to industry analyst Matthias Schmidt (schmidtmatthias.de), the total number of registrations amounted to 40,400 in March at 2.5% market share, and 80,900 in Q1 at 2.1% market share.

The increase of market share to 2.5% clearly indicates that BEV sales are accelerating. Depending on the supply of cars, we could expect that full-year sales could be 300,000-350,000 in 2019.