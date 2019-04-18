Where Are the Germans? Tesla Dominates European Union EV Segment With A 45% Share

Sales of new passenger electric cars in Western Europe reached new record levels in March and in the first quarter, mostly thanks to a full month of volume deliveries of the Tesla Model 3.

According to industry analyst Matthias Schmidt (schmidtmatthias.de), the total number of registrations amounted to 40,400 in March at 2.5% market share, and 80,900 in Q1 at 2.1% market share.

The increase of market share to 2.5% clearly indicates that BEV sales are accelerating. Depending on the supply of cars, we could expect that full-year sales could be 300,000-350,000 in 2019.



User Comments

atc98092

Well, for the most part the Germans have barely begun their electrification. The e-Golf is barely there, with insufficient range. Audi and Mercedes has also just started their rollouts. Porsche is also just getting ready. Yeah, a little late to the party, but my guess is a) they waited for the market to increase demand and b) they wanted to get it right, as opposed to Tesla beta testing everything with paying customers.

Posted on 4/18/2019 10:23:29 AM

Posted on 4/18/2019 10:23:29 AM   

PUGPROUD

Its so early in EV market development that 45% of 2.5% is nothing to get overly excited about. The Germans are coming in force. The 45% reminds me of the putts of a mayor in NYC who brags he got elected by getting 60% of the votes...the real truth is only 24% of all eligible voters voted and he got elected by 14.4% of the populace.

Posted on 4/18/2019 10:50:08 AM

Posted on 4/18/2019 10:50:08 AM   

MDarringer

A 45% share of a thin slice is negligible.

Posted on 4/18/2019 10:57:54 AM

Posted on 4/18/2019 10:57:54 AM   

