Where Next? Infiniti Courting Disaster, Pulls Out Of Europe

Infiniti is pulling out of Western Europe after Nissan’s premium arm was no longer considered a viable business here.

Production of the firm’s two UK-built models, the Q30 and QX30, will end at Nissan’s Sunderland plant in July. The company will cease all European operations from early 2020.

The move is part of a wider global restructuring plan for Infiniti. It will shift its focus to North America and China, and continue its smaller operations in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.



User Comments

Truthy

Wait, Infiniti still sells vehicles in the US?

Truthy

Posted on 3/12/2019 12:18:59 PM   

Agent009

That's what happens when you do a half hearted attempt at building a brand.

Agent009

Posted on 3/12/2019 12:22:18 PM   

AutoAficionado

After their "re-branding" strategy attempts this isn't a surprise. The only cars they really sell now are the SUV's, but they are lacking in tech and performance compared to other cars out there in the segment.

They should built they sedan concept with a GTR engine, it was a concept a few years ago. If they had a solid performance division/brand they might have had better sales.

AutoAficionado

Posted on 3/12/2019 1:18:03 PM   

cidflekken

The result of a company with either the wrong or no direction.

cidflekken

Posted on 3/12/2019 1:23:59 PM   

