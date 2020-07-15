Which 2021 Bronco Is Going To End Up In Your Driveway Next Year?

Agent009 submitted on 7/15/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:25:44 PM
The release of the 2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport have stirred your inner child and you want to get in on the fun.
The $100 deposit for either vehicle isn't too daunting, and the excitement of the news has you stoked. But which one is right for you?
At first blush, price doesn't seem to be an issue. The 2021 Ford Bronco starts at $29,995 and the Bronco Sport at $28,155. With a mere $1,840 difference, go for the bigger, badder Bronco, right? Not so fast, buckaroo.Full 2021 Ford Bronco Photo Gallery
I'd love to have one immediately. With our committed sales and the walk-ins we are sure to get, Broncos will be unobtainable for some time.— MDarringer (View Profile)
