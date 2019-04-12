Which ALL-NEW Vehicle Do YOU Think Is The MOST IMPROVED Player Of The Year?

The NBA is in full swing right now and it's been an interesting start to the 2019-2020 season.

As a former basketball player myself, I enjoy checking out the highlights and watching some old friends do their thing on the hardwood.

While we're not even close to the halfway point of the season — All Star Weekend — or the end of the season when the league announces the winners, I was doing some thinking.

In the automotive space WHICH vehicle is most improved, generation-to-generation? In other words, we're talking about all-new chassis. Refreshes don't count.

Just to give you one example, here's a choice I was thinking about today while discussing it with an industry friend. The Toyota RAV4.

Although the previous generation had awful styling and an even worse suspension, the all-new RAV4 is a staggeringly good vehicle. From its updated styling that makes it look more inline with the 4Runner to its upgraded touchpoints and seating, it's clear the Toyota team brought forth its "A" game this time around. There may just be one problem with this "goodness," however. That would be its price, which has crept upwards.

All that said, I'm left wondering: WHICH all-new vehicle is the MOST IMPROVED PLAYER for 2019?



Which ALL-NEW Vehicle Do YOU Think Is The MOST IMPROVED Player Of The Year?

User Comments

Car4life1

Corvette

