Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and France's Groupe PSA are on course for a merger that's set to form the world's fourth-largest automaker and potentially open the doors for some of PSA's exotic-to-us European fare to be sold in America. Given that PSA has a healthy portfolio including Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel, and Vauxhall, there's no shortage of Euro exclusives to daydream about making it over here.





Read Article