Which One Of These EVs Will Give You The MAXIMUM Amount Of Range?

A Tesla Model 3 was put up against a lineup of the world’s most popular electric vehicles in a test to see what car’s battery could outlast the rest.

The assessment performed by popular British YouTube channel Carwow tested six fully-charged electric cars by driving them until they died.

Carwow chose the Model 3 Long Range AWD, Audi e-tron, Jaguar I-Pace, Nissan Leaf, Kia e-Niro and Mercedes EQC for the experiment. Each vehicle was driven along a highway in the United Kingdom to determine what electric car had the best range and battery performance.

 



