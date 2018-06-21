Which Small Pick-up Truck Will Get WRANGLED The Worst When Jeep Launches The Scrambler?

A burgeoning market these days is the small pick-up truck category. While we've been seeing the typical, massive sales for full-size pick-up trucks, this offshoot has made a comeback.



We know this because vehicles like the Chevrolet Colorado, GMC Canyon and Nissan Frontier are selling. And, guess who's joining the party soon?



That would be the Ford Ranger and the highly anticipated Jeep Scrambler.



While we're sure the Ranger will be a vehicle to contend with in this class, our money is firmly on the Jeep Scrambler being the top dog. Top to bottom, the Wrangler is always tough to top. And, in addition, there's a lot of pent up demand surrounding the Scrambler. People aren't exactly jazzed up talking about the Colorado, Canyon, Frontier or Ranger like they are with the Scrambler.



If you head over to JeepScramblerForum.com, however, it's a mad house.



That said, we've got to ask: Which small pick-up truck is about to get WRANGLED the worst when the Scrambler is launched? Place your bets!





