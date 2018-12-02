White House Considers Massive Reductions In Fuel Economy Standards

President Donald Trump’s administration is looking at ways to reduce future fuel economy standards for automobiles in a move to appease carmakers, who have asked to ease targets put in place under President Barack Obama.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is looking at a range of options to lower future targets, including one that would permit an average fleetwide fuel economy standard of 35.7 miles per gallon by 2026, down from the 46.6 miles per gallon under rules charted by the Obama administration, according to a draft NHTSA analysis obtained by Bloomberg News.



MDarringer

MPG should be 100% market driven.

Let the essays begin.

Posted on 2/12/2018 10:08:49 AM

Posted on 2/12/2018 10:08:49 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

valhallakey

I actually agree on that, just keep squeezing emmisions so we are not spewing stuff that impacts people directly (carcinogens) or indirectly (CO2) and I could care less if a car/truck/suv gets 0.5mpg. Let the market decide.

Posted on 2/12/2018 10:43:36 AM

Posted on 2/12/2018 10:43:36 AM | | Votes: 2   

SanJoseDriver

Oh the same page with @valhallakey. If it wasn't for the pollutants I would agree as well. Tired of breathing crap air in dense cities. Not everyone lives in the boonies.

Posted on 2/12/2018 12:33:22 PM

Posted on 2/12/2018 12:33:22 PM | | Votes: 2   

vdiv

Emissions is dependent on the amount of fuel burned, 1 gallon of gasoline produces 20 pounds of carbon dioxide, the only way to reduce the emissions is to reduce the amount of fuel burned, either increase the efficiency (MPG) or reduce the number of miles driven.

vdiv (View Profile)

Posted on 2/12/2018 4:20:18 PM | | Votes: 3   

joneshamilton

Just eliminate humans exhaling. Great and easy way to reduce CO2 if you are worried about CO2.

Posted on 2/12/2018 5:03:46 PM

Posted on 2/12/2018 5:03:46 PM | | Votes: 1   

vdiv

I am all for that! Tax procreation! Instead we do the opposite, we encourage it.

vdiv (View Profile)

Posted on 2/12/2018 5:17:05 PM | | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

All my kids were banged out strictly for tax gain.

Posted on 2/12/2018 6:09:14 PM

Posted on 2/12/2018 6:09:14 PM | | Votes: 0   

Hauerg

Lets reduce the requirement so that the orange one can better complain that Europe is not buying American cars.

Posted on 2/12/2018 5:16:31 PM

Posted on 2/12/2018 5:16:31 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

@Haureg Ahh yes! The tolerant Alt-Left strikes again.

Posted on 2/12/2018 6:10:50 PM

Posted on 2/12/2018 6:10:50 PM | | Votes: 0   

TheSteve

Here’s an idea:

1) Allow US vehicle manufacturers to build vehicles with the fuel economy they deem fit. Let this be market driven!

2) Don’t penalize foreign brands, if that’s what American consumers want.

3) Don’t penalize foreign countries if they don’t want to buy American cars.

4) And if US automakers can’t stay in business based on their own smarts, street savvy, and creating products that people actually want, then by all means, don’t subsidize them, or bail them out when they go bankrupt.

Let the market decide!

Now the interesting question is whether AutoSpies members who claim to believe in a free market soundly agree, or whether they speak out of both sides of their mouth: Let US automakers do what they want, but if it ends up being a dumb move, then punish the foreign automakers who made sound decisions, punish the countries and people who don’t want to buy want undesirable US products, and then thrown billions of US taxpayer dollars at failing US auto companies who can’t make products that people want.

Posted on 2/12/2018 6:46:36 PM

Posted on 2/12/2018 6:46:36 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

