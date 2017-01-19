Who Is Responsible? Lawsuit Against Apple Claims It Should Have Prevented Drivers From Illegally Texting

Apple has technology to prevent drivers from texting on their iPhones but failed to deploy it, leading to an epidemic of distracted driving and "carnage" on the roads.

That's the allegation of Julio Ceja, a California man who says he was rear-ended by a texting driver, and who wants a judge to halt all iPhone sales in the state until Apple enables a "lockout" feature to stop motorists using their phones.

Ceja's lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles state court, claims Apple's (aapl, -0.35%) failure to activate the lockout feature is a violation of California's consumer protection laws, and seeks to include other accident victims as part of a class action.

