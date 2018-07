We hoped Buick would put the stunning Avenir Concept into production, but the American automaker decided instead to use the name to create a high-trim luxury sub-brand in the vein of GMC's Denali line. So far, the Avenir trim has been applied to the LaCrosse sedan and Enclave SUV, and we'll give you three guesses which one is selling better so far. According to Automotive News, one in every four Enclaves sold is an Avenir, and dealers are struggling to keep up with demand.



