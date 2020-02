Bikram Choudhury was once a celebrity yoga instructor who took the world by storm. His unorthodox approach to the discipline earned him certain notoriety that also made him rich—rich enough to afford dozens of vintage and high-end sports cars. But Bikram's success would soon come to a screeching halt after the disgraced yogi fled the United States over allegations of rape, sexual assault, harassment, and a host of other charges.



