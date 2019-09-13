Who Should Worry If Land Rover Decides To Build A Pickup?

Agent009 submitted on 9/13/2019

2 user comments

If you’ve been keeping a close eye on the Land Rover Defender’s development, you might remember that an Autocar issue from November 2012 featured a pickup truck version of Britain’s next-gen utilitarian vehicle.

It was featured alongside the regular Defender 90 and 110, which have now finally made their debuts in production form at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, but without a sign of the ute whatsoever.

That’s because a Defender truck is simply not going to happen, with Land Rover saying the regular four-door Defender is already a double cab with a roof and therefore there’s no need for a separate model. We’re not going to question the company’s decision, but there would surely be a market for such a version taking into account the old Defender did have a pickup body style in many parts of the world.



Aspy11

Obvious answer, TESLA.

Posted on 9/13/2019

Posted on 9/13/2019 1:54:43 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Land Rover will come out with a 130 version of the Defender likely sometime after the 90 starts production. While the Defender may be a plaything for the rich in many nations, in other parts of the world it is a workhorse used by the military and government departments (ambulance).

Posted on 9/13/2019

Posted on 9/13/2019 1:57:22 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

