Who Will Be The First Top Tier Automaker To Stop Selling Sedans?

It's just a matter of time before the crossover becomes the most popular body style on the market. The sedan is dying out as the ideal car of choice, and the crossover is the number one reason why. Speaking with Automotive News, executives from several dealerships in the US discussed the specifics of how crossovers relate to their brands. In many circumstances, the people in charge of the dealerships are realizing that SUVs and crossovers are far more profitable. Are we entering a future where dealerships don't even stock sedans?



