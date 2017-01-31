Who Will Be The First Top Tier Automaker To Stop Selling Sedans?

Agent009 submitted on 1/31/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:15:43 PM

0 user comments | Views : 622 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

It's just a matter of time before the crossover becomes the most popular body style on the market.

The sedan is dying out as the ideal car of choice, and the crossover is the number one reason why. Speaking with Automotive News, executives from several dealerships in the US discussed the specifics of how crossovers relate to their brands. In many circumstances, the people in charge of the dealerships are realizing that SUVs and crossovers are far more profitable. Are we entering a future where dealerships don't even stock sedans?

Read Article


Who Will Be The First Top Tier Automaker To Stop Selling Sedans?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]