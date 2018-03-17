Who'd You Rather? NEW or OLD? 2003 Acura NSX vs. 2017 Acura NSX. WHICH Gets Your Vote?

A couple of years ago I penned a piece for another publication. Essentially, the gist was to tell the audience about the top five investment grade vehicles.



I am happy to report that they all panned out.



One of my picks at the time was the Acura NSX. Long considered one of the best sports cars made, it is the vehicle that took performance-built autos and made them daily driver friendly.



It tuns out that you can have a reliable, high-performance machine any day of the week. Honda just figured out to package it right first.



And now that the all-new Acura NSX is out and about, interest has been renewed. Especially as the all-new car is a hybrid and cannot be had with a manual gearbox. Need further proof? Look no further.



A late model, 2003 NSX is on the market — eBay — with a "Buy It Now" price of $120,000. Looking in top-notch shape and with just over 32,000 miles on the odometer, it's a lot to ask given a dealer fresh NSX starts at about $158,000. And if you're checking the classifieds we're thinking you can find a 2017 MY NSX for probably $140,000.



So, if you had the cash in your pocket right now, WHICH car would be the one for you?





