Whose Design Is KINK-ier? HOFMEISTER Or Van HOOYDONK?

For decades, BMW has used certain design characteristics to ensure that its vehicles stand apart from the others. Although you may say "nay," this is actually something that is formulaic to its automotive designs.



Take, for example, the Hofmeister Kink.



This little detail actually is a major defining characteristic of BMW vehicles. You can spot it a mile away and know instantly "That's a BMW." Well, at least you used to be able to do that.



The times are a changin', Spies!



Although the 8-Series coupe has been out for a bit of time now, the all-new 8-Series Gran Coupe is just starting to hit showrooms. And with it comes a much different C-Pillar than we're used to. That's because the legendary Hofmeister Kink has been displaced with something different. We're calling this evolution the van Hooydonk Kink.



While we cannot confirm it was his stroke of the pen that did this, he is currently overseeing BMW's designs.



That said, we've got to ask: WHICH design is kink-ier? The Hofmeister or van Hooydonk kink?





