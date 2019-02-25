Why? Americans Having No Problem Shelling Out Luxury Car Prices For Pickups

We live in a world where range-topping versions of full-size pickups have a starting price that exceeds $50,000 – and that’s before ticking any boxes on the options list.

 

Some fully-accessorized pickups can retail for more than $75,000, which is absurd when you think that a Lexus LS luxury sedan starts at around the same price. This makes you wonder: doesn’t paying more than fifty grand on a luxed-up pickup truck actually defeat the purpose of a vehicle that was built as a workhorse in the first place?



