California, which is seen as the leader in electric vehicle adoption in the US, is still nowhere near its goal to have 5 million zero-emission vehicles on the road by the end of the next decade.



The US is already lagging behind many other countries when it comes to electric vehicle adoption.



In terms of volume, the US is buying a lot of EVs because it’s such a large market, but the number is nothing compared to the amount of gas-powered vehicles being added on US roads each year.





Read Article