Why? Chinese Drivers Twice As Trustful Of Autonomous Vehicle Technology As Those Is US

If automakers and tech companies start producing large numbers of self-driving cars, they may want to deploy them in China first.

A new study from German testing and certification company TÜV Rheinland found that Chinese consumers are twice as trusting of autonomous vehicles as Americans and Germans.

Of more than 1,000 licensed drivers surveyed, more than 63 percent of Chinese respondents said they believed autonomous cars would increase road safety, compared to just 34 percent of Americans and Germans surveyed. About half of American and German respondents believed autonomous cars with no manual controls could decrease road safety, while 24 percent of Chinese respondents held that view.



stiffy

Judging by the picture I might fall for autonomous driving. It might increase the average inner city speed from 5km/h to 6km/h given how sh*t most people drive...

TomM

I would like to know how many of the Chinese surveyed actually own a car. A driver's license is not an indication in China.

joneshamilton

Chinese don't have access to all the videos of Tesla self driving into Firetrucks, semi trucks, street sweepers, garage doors....

