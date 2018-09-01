Why Did Tesla's Model 3 NOT Win The MotorTrend Car Of The Year?

Mo·torTrend·ing — /'mod?r/'trenDiNG/ — (Verb): To exalt, support, popularize and/or endorse inferior products based on ad revenue, or the expectation of ad revenue. To omit context and/or data which might deter advertisers. To publish data rather than information, at the expense of educating readers. See also: "Pulling Punches." You may not have heard of MotorTrending, but if you've consumed media that claims to review products of any kind, you've probably been a victim of it. MotorTrending wasn't invented by Motor Trend, but among automotive media, it is best characterized by it.



