Why Did Uber Get Shellacked For Performing Their Corporate Civic Duty But Tesla Remained Unaffected?

While Uber got shellacked for its link to President Donald Trump, the electric carmaker and sometimes-rival Tesla Inc.

has comfortably weathered its association with a president who has lower approval ratings than any predecessor in his first days in office.

Uber Technologies Inc. lost customers and drivers and became the subject of a campaign on Twitter that encouraged people to delete their Uber apps. The opposition compelled Uber CEO Travis Kalanick to quit Trump’s Strategic and Policy Forum.

 

Meanwhile, Tesla faced relatively minimal backlash, and there’s been no comparable effort to boycott the carmaker’s products. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said he has no plans to quit the committee.



