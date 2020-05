Last year, Lexus entered the minivan segment in the form of the Lexus LM. The huge posh MPV was based on the Toyota Alphard, which has gained popularity in Asia and other markets where massive people carriers are a hit. The already luxurious minivan has souped-up further in the LM, offering massive interior space and other niceties that owners would really appreciate. As you would have guessed it, the Lexus LM is initially offered in China and other Asian markets.