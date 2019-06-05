Why Doesn't Toyota Use It's Own Powerplants In Joint Venture Vehicles?

After nearly a decade of buildup, the 2020 Toyota Supra is finally here. And the question that usually comes when you talk about it is this: Why? Why the BMW 3.0-liter turbo inline-six engine and platform? Why not an all-Toyota setup to headline this famous car’s comeback story? I talked to Tetsuya Tada, the car’s chief engineer and Toyota’s performance boss, and got some illuminating answers about car packaging, noise regulations and even why the other Toyota sports car has a Subaru motor.<br /><br />And by “talked to” I mean “cornered at dinner while the poor man was just trying to eat some soup” ahead of driving the new Supra at Summit Point Motorsports Park<strong> </strong>for the car’s American launch.



