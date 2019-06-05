Why Doesn't Toyota Use It's Own Powerplants In Joint Venture Vehicles?

After nearly a decade of buildup, the 2020 Toyota Supra is finally here.

And the question that usually comes when you talk about it is this: Why? Why the BMW 3.0-liter turbo inline-six engine and platform? Why not an all-Toyota setup to headline this famous car&rsquo;s comeback story? I talked to Tetsuya Tada, the car&rsquo;s chief engineer and Toyota&rsquo;s performance boss, and got some illuminating answers about car packaging, noise regulations and even why the other Toyota sports car has a Subaru motor.<br /><br />And by &ldquo;talked to&rdquo; I mean &ldquo;cornered at dinner while the poor man was just trying to eat some soup&rdquo; ahead of driving the new Supra at Summit Point Motorsports Park<strong> </strong>for the car&rsquo;s American launch.

