Why Would Tesla's Autopilot Recommend Changing Lanes Into Oncoming Traffic?

Tesla’s Navigate on Autopilot feature, which enables autonomous lane change on the highway, has suggested a lane change into oncoming traffic for a Model 3 driver.



Navigate on Autopilot was supposed to be in the first release of Tesla’s v9 software update, but they decided to pull it for further validation.

The feature was supposed to enable on-ramp to off-ramp driving on the highway with the system doing all its own lane changes based on speed and the destination entered in the navigation system.


Truthy

Another Elon overpromise, under-deliver. Where are all the yahoos who keep saying that Cadillac's super-cruise system is inferior?
Oh no! Were they in Teslas that either drove into traffic or caught on fire?

Truthy

Posted on 5/22/2019 11:23:59 AM   

SanJoseDriver

It doesn't rely on GPS so it is seeing this as a two lane road going in the same direction for some reason. Also, user has to grab the wheel and confirm that change.

There is also a good chance the car would have figured out the misread and cancel the action. I have seen this happen with traffic cones. When you have cones line up, it should remove that lane from the UI. If the gaps are far enough apart, the lanes will come back and it may suggest steering you in that direction to pass slow cars, but then cancels the choice when it sees the next cone.

SanJoseDriver

Posted on 5/22/2019 11:25:44 AM   

PUGPROUD

"a good chance" really! So we are going to put our loved ones in a car where there is a good chance it might not get you killed...I don't think so.

PUGPROUD

Posted on 5/22/2019 12:48:20 PM   

wilfred

Why? So it can create more headlines, more clicks, more subscribers!

wilfred

Posted on 5/22/2019 11:44:06 AM   

fatcheson

Tesla is a pill for the distracted, a savior to control your lives like Apple! So get back to doing nothing on your phone or take nap, have sex in the back seat, everything will be ok!
f

fatcheson

Posted on 5/22/2019 11:45:07 AM   

Aspy11

Tesla - click

Aspy11

Posted on 5/22/2019 1:38:04 PM   

80Ho

But Elon claims his system is TWICE as safe as a human?

Claims like that deserve to bankrupt the company.

80Ho

Posted on 5/22/2019 1:41:24 PM   

mpls

— SanJoseDriver...

When you even dare to defend this,, it's shows you are a blind fanboy. lappoing up sh it that Musk releases...

mpls

Posted on 5/22/2019 5:39:08 PM   

MDarringer

He has already admitted that he is on the payroll for Tesla.

MDarringer

Posted on 5/22/2019 7:08:33 PM   

