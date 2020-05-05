Will A CORONAVIRUS Corvette Become A Future Rare Collectible For Chevrolet?

Chevrolet shut down the 2020 Corvette production line on March 20th due to the pandemic.



And since then, quite a bit of time has passed which could cause an interesting phenomenon to occur. And that would be a model year change to the 2021 model once the assembly line starts rolling again.



And if that happens, those dealers and customers may have a future collectible that could be known as the 'Virus Vette'.



If that happens, do you think the 2020's that got built bring a premium to collectors?



