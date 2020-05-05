Will A CORONAVIRUS Corvette Become A Future Rare Collectible For Chevrolet?

Chevrolet shut down the 2020 Corvette production line on March 20th due to the pandemic.



And since then, quite a bit of time has passed which could cause an interesting phenomenon to occur. And that would be a model year change to the 2021 model once the assembly line starts rolling again.

And if that happens, those dealers and customers may have a future collectible that could be known as the 'Virus Vette'.

If that happens, do you think the 2020's that got built bring a premium to collectors?

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Only if it has been sanitized...

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 5/5/2020 10:23:59 PM   

mre30

Only if all the defects have been fixed. In fact, might want to wait until 2022's are out if you want one with less bugs and better panel fit.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/5/2020 11:00:01 PM   

