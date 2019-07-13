Will Aston Martin's CEO EAT These Words Down The Road?

Agent00R submitted on 7/13/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:52:58 AM

1 user comments | Views : 506 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

If there's one thing I love, it's when chief executive officers get candid.

Frankly, it's a happening that's few and far between.

That's because most of the time what they're saying has been so rehearsed and filtered by the public relations department you, more or less, have to read in between the lines. And then, there's just outright bullsh!t.

At a recent event though, Aston Martin's CEO, Andy Palmer, got real.

He called the Brexit strategy "laughable," said electric vehicle policy is "non sensical," and the cherry on top was Palmer saying that the notion of fully autonomous vehicles is "absurd." Mind you this was at an Aston Martin-backed event called Driving the Future.

Doesn't sound like Palmer got the memo.

Having said that, we've got to ask: Is Palmer going to EAT these words down the road, or is he the ONLY automotive executive talking common sense today?

What say you, Spies?



...Palmer also hit out at government strategy around future powertrain technology, and in particular its singular view that electrification is the answer to all transport environmental issues.

“EV is one route, it is not a panacea. The bit that pisses me off is when they try to pick a technological winner,” said Palmer. “The UK is trying to get on the front foot and say it wants to be a leader in electric vehicle technology but the truth is that nobody knows what the right technology is for 20-30 years time.

“Politicians can’t be taken seriously if they talk about 30-40 years ahead,” he added. “They are concerned with taking power and staying in power over a relatively short time, and they know they won’t have accountability over the much longer-term...



Read Article


Will Aston Martin's CEO EAT These Words Down The Road?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

I think he is spot on and being very, very candid. F500 CEO's like stability and predictability. Also being educated men and women, they know that leaving a common market is just insane for so many reasons. Lastly, Toyota has always said electrification is a stepping stone to hydrogen which can use the same infrastructure (gas stations).

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 7/13/2019 10:26:41 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]