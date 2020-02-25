Will Ford SURPRISE? Is The MOST Revolutionary Thing Ford Can Do With The 2021 Bronco Is Add The Mustang Mach-E's EV Powertrain?

Agent00R submitted on 2/25/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:53:38 PM

1 user comments | Views : 1,154 | Category: Rumors | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

If there's one thing I like about Ford it's the company's ability to surprise.

At least when it wants to.

I'll never forget the Detroit Auto Show (NAIAS) when Ford debuted not only the all-new GT, but the F-150 Raptor and the GT350. It completely stole the show. It also showed that the Blue Oval had some vigor.

We're just not seeing enough of that these days from the F brand.

This got us thinking. There's a lot of buzz about the all-new Bronco truck. That's great. But, frankly, we don't see many people expressing interest in an electric F-150. We're not convinced an all-electric Lincoln powered by Rivian is going to move the needle either.

Love it or hate it, the Tesla Cybertruck has sucked all of the air out of the room. Ford HAS TO answer back. What would be the best way?

Is the MOST revolutionary plan of attack for Ford to surprise the world with a fully electric Bronco that's powered by the Mustang Mach-E's EV powertrain?

THINK: The all-new Bronco won't be for hauling a lot of gear or hitting up construction sites. This is going to be a piece for people to make a statement around town. It would fit the M.O. of leveraging the Mach-E's capable powertrain.

What say you, Spies?



Will Ford SURPRISE? Is The MOST Revolutionary Thing Ford Can Do With The 2021 Bronco Is Add The Mustang Mach-E's EV Powertrain?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

SanJoseDriver

Sounds like a great idea for the top-end trim.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 2/26/2020 1:40:55 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]